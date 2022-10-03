Piper Sandler Trims UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price to $2.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. Argus lowered UWM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.07.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. UWM had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $36,053,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

