Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $80.21 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00285862 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00071402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,126,099 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.