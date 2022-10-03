PirateCash Price Tops $0.0080 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $206,098.89 and approximately $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00284373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

