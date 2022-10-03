PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.28

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PIVX has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,271,508 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

