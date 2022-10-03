Plasma Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $4.92 million and $26.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance.

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions."

