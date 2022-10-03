PlatON (LAT) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

PlatON (LAT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

