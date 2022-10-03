Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $549,299.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It's a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers."

