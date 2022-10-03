Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $8.25 on Exchanges

Pluton (PLU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for about $8.25 or 0.00042079 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $361,982.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pluton has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.



Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton launched on December 28th, 2017. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,999 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pluton is https://reddit.com/r/plutus. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete.Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion.Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

