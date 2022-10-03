pNetwork Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $22.71 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

pNetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

