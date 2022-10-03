Polaris Share Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Polaris Share coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polaris Share has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Polaris Share has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polaris Share Coin Profile

Polaris Share was first traded on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. The official website for Polaris Share is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

