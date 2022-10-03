Polis Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $379,871.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005613 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

