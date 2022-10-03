Polkadex (PDEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $203,987.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Polkadex has a market cap of $3.71 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

