POLKARARE Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $519,120.00 and approximately $228,546.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, POLKARARE has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here. POLKARARE’s official website is www.polkarare.com.

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

