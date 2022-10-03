Polkaswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,241.00 (PSWAP)

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Polkaswap has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkaswap coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkaswap has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkaswap was first traded on May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 237,549,758 coins. Polkaswap’s official website is polkaswap.io/#/swap. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

