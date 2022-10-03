Polycat Finance (FISH) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $551,643.78 and $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Polycat Finance Coin Profile
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polycat Finance
Receive News & Updates for Polycat Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polycat Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.