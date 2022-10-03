Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Achieves $4.41 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,408.78 or 1.00027952 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00080171 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

