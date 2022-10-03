Polymath (POLY) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $243.08 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00277258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016964 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

