Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.20 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Polymath has a market cap of $223.24 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00274791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000884 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016877 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.