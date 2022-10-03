Poodl Token (POODL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $997,833.94

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $997,833.94 and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poodl Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Poodl Token

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poodl Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poodl Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

