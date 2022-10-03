PoolTogether (POOL) Price Tops $1.54

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00007948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. PoolTogether has a market cap of $15.41 million and $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PoolTogether alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PoolTogether Profile

PoolTogether’s launch date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PoolTogether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoolTogether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.