POP (POP!) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,788.00

POP (POP!) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One POP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. POP has a market cap of $596,811.00 and $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POP has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POP Coin Profile

POP’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here. POP’s official website is pop.town/#.

Buying and Selling POP

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POP using one of the exchanges listed above.

