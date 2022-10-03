Popcorn Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,324.00 (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00276086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017051 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn (CRYPTO:POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

