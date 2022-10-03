Popsicle Finance (ICE) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Popsicle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC on exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $115,334.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Popsicle Finance Profile

Popsicle Finance’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 65,805,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,439 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official website is popsicle.finance. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popsicle Finance is a next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popsicle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

