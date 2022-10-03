PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, PornRocket has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PornRocket has a market cap of $1.78 million and $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 385,347,860,544,289 coins and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
