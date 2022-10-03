Port Finance (PORT) Price Tops $0.0424 on Exchanges

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $91,721.83 and $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Port Finance's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

