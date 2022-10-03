Portal Trading Up 72.2% Over Last Week (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portal has a total market capitalization of $35,298.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Portal

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

