Portion (PRT) Market Cap Reaches $462,863.47

Portion (PRT) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $462,863.47 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.97 or 0.99900016 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00080402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

