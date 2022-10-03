PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,227 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

