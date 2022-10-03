Primas (PST) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (PST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00277258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016964 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

