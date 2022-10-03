Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.27. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.84.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

