Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Critical Analysis

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Beverage has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and National Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17% National Beverage 12.25% 48.49% 28.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 0.97 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -139.43 National Beverage $1.14 billion 3.16 $158.51 million $1.49 25.87

This table compares Primo Water and National Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Beverage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of National Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of National Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primo Water and National Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A National Beverage 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Beverage has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Given National Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Beverage is more favorable than Primo Water.

Summary

National Beverage beats Primo Water on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brands. It also offers carbonated soft drinks under the Shasta and Faygo brands. The company serves retailers, as well as various smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. National Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

