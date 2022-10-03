Privapp Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.23 Million (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Privapp Network coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006594 BTC on popular exchanges. Privapp Network has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $87,340.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Privapp Network Profile

Privapp Network’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. Privapp Network’s total supply is 7,999,741 coins. The official website for Privapp Network is privapp.network. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Privapp Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Privapp Network provides a service where chain signatures, secret chain transactions and hashed wallet addresses are used to hide sender-recipient addresses and transaction amounts. Chain signatures are defined as digital contracts that can be signed by all users belonging to a group, who have the key.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privapp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privapp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privapp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

