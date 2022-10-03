Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $607,751.04 and $76,227.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins. The Reddit community for Professional Fighters League Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens.Official Fan Token of the Professional Fighters League.”

