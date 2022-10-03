Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $257,572.56 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.
Progyny Stock Performance
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.