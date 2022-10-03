Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $257,572.56 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 358,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

