Project Inverse Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Project Inverse has a market cap of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

