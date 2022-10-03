Project Inverse (XIV) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. The official website for Project Inverse is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

