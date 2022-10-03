ProxyNode Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $26,513.32 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00194743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,689,316 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

