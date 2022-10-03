Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $63,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.