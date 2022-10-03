PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.56% of PTC worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $104.60 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.