Pub Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,981.00 (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009080 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010885 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pub Finance Coin Trading
