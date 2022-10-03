PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $133,783.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.45 or 0.99979984 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00078657 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

