PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

