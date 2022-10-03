Pussy Financial Price Up 5.6% This Week (PUSSY)

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Pussy Financial has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Pussy Financial coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pussy Financial has a total market capitalization of $289,808.00 and approximately $14,005.00 worth of Pussy Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pussy Financial

Pussy Financial launched on May 3rd, 2021. Pussy Financial’s total supply is 218,398,529,553 coins. The Reddit community for Pussy Financial is https://reddit.com/r/Pussytoken. Pussy Financial’s official Twitter account is @PUSSYFinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pussy Financial’s official website is pussy.financial.

Buying and Selling Pussy Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the project is founded on the fundamental idea that any owner of liquidity can and should look at their liquidity as a unique primary asset. Based on this theory, PUSSY FINANCIAL will launch its native token PUSSY on Uniswap, however, this token will not be sold through the conventional methods of presale/private sale.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pussy Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pussy Financial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pussy Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

