QANplatform (QANX) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. QANplatform has a total market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

