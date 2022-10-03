QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $8.95 Million

QASH (QASH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.