QUAI DAO (QUAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,346.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $120,666.56 and $71,346.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL and its Facebook page is accessible here.
