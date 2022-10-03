Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.42 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

