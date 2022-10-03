QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $73.85 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $73.85 million and $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,739,883,492 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

