QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.64 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. QuickSwap has a market cap of $64.12 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $64.12 or 0.00333528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

QuickSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

