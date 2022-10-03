QuiverX (QRX) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One QuiverX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. QuiverX has a total market capitalization of $486,855.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QuiverX Coin Profile

QuiverX’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official website is quiverx.io. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuiverX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

